Kam Chancellor optimistic about potential deal

Kam Chancellor is optimistic about signing a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Back in 2013, Chancellor signed a five-year deal with Seattle that paid him just over $29 million. His contract is finally set to expire after the season, and he is looking forward to signing an extension with the Seahawks.

Kam Chancellor says contract talks have been positive. Says he's optimistic something will happen soon. pic.twitter.com/vJqMVs6Qtq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 31, 2017

The 29-year-old hard-hitting safety also said Monday that he wants to play as long as he’s able to.

“As long as the wheels let me, as long as the wheels let me,” Chancellor said when asked how long he wants to play.

Chancellor remains a valuable piece of the Seahawks’ defense and a very good player entering his eighth season in the league. Seattle would like to keep him with the franchise, but negotiations could get tricky given Chancellor’s age.