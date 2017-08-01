Kam Chancellor signs three-year, $36 million extension with Seahawks

Kam Chancellor expressed confidence on Monday that he would soon be able to reach a deal with the Seattle Seahawks on a long-term contract extension. Apparently, what he meant by soon was within the next 24 hours.

Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports that Chancellor has agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with Seattle.

Breaking: I'm told #Seahawks S Kam Chancellor has agreed to 3y $36M extension w/ $25M in g'teed money. Deal negotiated by agent Alvin Keels. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 1, 2017

The $12 million average annual places Chancellor among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL. The 29-year-old said Monday that he plans to keep playing football and wants to play “as long as the wheels let me.”

Chancellor is entering his eighth season and is one of the most valuable players on the Seahawks’ defense. With the future of another All-Pro defensive back looking uncertain in Seattle, it was important for the team to lock up Chancellor, whose contract was set to expire after the 2017 season.