Kam Chancellor will miss remainder of 2017 season with neck injury

The Seattle Seahawks lost cornerback Richard Sherman to a torn Achilles last week, and now face the reality of being without safety Kam Chancellor for the duration of the 2017 regular season as well.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday that Chancellor will be placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR) as the result of a neck injury suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Chancellor will not return this season, a source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he intends to return in 2018.

“Kam is still looking to play [next season]. Neck injuries are serious. … He will continue to be evaluated in hopes of getting him ready next year.”

Chancellor, a four-time Pro Bowler with 12 career interceptions, will likely be replaced by rookie third-round pick Delano Hill.