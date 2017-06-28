Karlos Williams suspended at least a year

Karlos Williams is on his way to being done in the NFL forever.

The free agent running back has been suspended at least a year, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: former Bills RB Karlos Williams has been suspended for a period of at least one year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 28, 2017

Williams had nearly finished serving a previous 10-game suspension when this news came down.

Williams was a 5th-round pick by the Bills in 2015 and rushed for seven scores as a rookie. But he showed up for camp overweight and then failed a drug test, leading the Bills to release him. The Steelers picked him up, but they let him go in March. Williams appears to be running out of chances in the NFL.