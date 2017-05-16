Report: Kawhi Leonard suffered no structural damage with ankle injury

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Kawhi Leonard as doubtful for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but an MRI on Monday revealed some positive news.

According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Leonard suffered no structural damage in his ankle when he landed awkwardly during Game 1.

Have learned that Kawhi Leonard's MRI revealed no structural damage. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 15, 2017

While that is good news in the long-term, it does not necessarily mean Leonard will be all set for Game 3 or even beyond. He could have suffered a bad sprain, and that would limit his effectiveness.

Leonard left Game 1 after he came down awkwardly on a 3-point attempt that was contested by Zaza Pachulia. There has been some question about whether the play was dirty, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich unloaded on Pachulia over it earlier in the week. Popovich said Leonard is not going to play in Game 2 on Tuesday, though the “doubtful” tag from the team leaves the door slightly ajar.