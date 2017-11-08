Report: Ex-Navy star Keenan Reynolds likely to join Redskins’ practice squad

Keenan Reynolds appears to be on his way back to joining an NFL team this year.

The former Navy star quarterback had a workout with Washington on Wednesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared. Rapoport says Reynolds is likely to sign to the team’s practice squad.

Ex-#Navy & #Ravens WR Keenan Reynolds had a workout with the #Redskins this morning, I’m told. He’s also taken a physical and is likely to sign to the practice squad. Cool for a Navy guy to land in the nation’s capital. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2017

Gruden just confirmed that former Navy QB Keenan Reynolds is set to join the practice squad. Possible KR help. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 8, 2017

Reynolds was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens last year and was somewhat of a hometown favorite coming out of Annapolis. He switched positions and was trying to make the Ravens as a wide receiver and punt returner, but his transition didn’t go too smoothly. He failed to make the active roster last year but played on the team’s practice squad. He then was cut by the team during camp this year after being beaten out for the wide receiver/punt returner job. Now just over two months later, it looks like he’ll have a new home.