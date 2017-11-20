pixel 1
MRI reportedly shows Kelvin Benjamin avoided ACL injury to knee

November 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kelvin Benjamin appears to have avoided serious injury to his knee.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was carted off the field on Sunday after injuring his knee against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that Benjamin had avoided ligament damage. Now ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that an MRI showed Benjamin did not injure his ACL.

Despite avoiding serious damage, Benjamin could miss some time for Buffalo. Benjamin was acquired in a trade with Carolina just before the deadline and has four catches for 62 yards with his new team.

