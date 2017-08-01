Kelvin Benjamin down to 243 pounds from ‘about 270’

Kelvin Benjamin has been battling conditioning issues throughout the offseason, and now we have an idea of just how overweight he was prior to organized team activities.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Benjamin entered training camp weighing 243 pounds. That may sound like a lot, but the 6-foot-5 receiver weighed 240 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2014. And believe it or not, he had to lose about 30 pounds this offseason just to get back close to that number.

Ron Rivera says Kelvin Benjamin came into camp at 243. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 1, 2017

Because there seems to be some confusion about this, let me be specific: This is a good weight for KB, who reported in about 270 in spring. https://t.co/RO80ge0yb5 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 1, 2017

For comparison purposes, Rob Gronkowski is listed at 265 pounds, and he is a 6-foot-7 tight end.

Rivera recently said Benjamin is “where he needs to be” with his weight, so apparently the Panthers are happy with him playing at around 240. You have to wonder if Benjamin was closer to 270 when that video surfaced of him running during OTAs.

The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Benjamin’s rookie deal, so he is signed through the 2018 season. He should continue to be Cam Newton’s favorite red zone target if he can stay in shape.