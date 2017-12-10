Kelvin Benjamin leaves game after apparently re-injuring knee

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin started Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after missing the previous two with a knee injury, and it appears he may have suffered a setback.

Early in the fourth quarter, Benjamin came up lame on a play and tried to limp to the sideline. He eventually collapsed onto the field, which was covered in snow from a blizzard, and needed two trainers to help him off.

Kelvin Benjamin tried to limp to the sideline, but then fell into the snow. Didn’t make it. Trainers coming out to check on him. Looked like his knee. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017

With a trainer under each arm, Kelvin Benjamin is being assisted to the medical tent. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017

While he was removed from the injury report this week, you have to wonder how healthy Benjamin is. He has a history of knee problems, and reports have indicated the latest is at least somewhat serious. If Benjamin’s knee continues to bother him, the Bills may have to think about shutting him down for the remainder of the season.