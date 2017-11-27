Kelvin Benjamin dealing with torn meniscus, considered day-to-day

The Buffalo Bills have been downplaying Kelvin Benjamin’s injury since the wide receiver was carted off the field in Week 11, but the team admitted on Monday that the knee issue is more serious than initially believed.

According to ESPN’s Mike Rodak, the Bills have confirmed that Benjamin has a torn meniscus.

Bills confirm Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus. Sean McDermott misunderstood a question about his injury today. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 27, 2017

Head coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the day that reports about Benjamin having a torn meniscus were inaccurate, but he later said he misunderstood the question. It’s possible he didn’t know that the team was going to make the extent of Benjamin’s injury public knowledge.

Initial reports indicated that Benjamin suffered no ligament damage and his injury was not considered long-term, but you have to wonder how many games he will miss now. While it was certainly good news that he did not tear his ACL again, a torn meniscus is still a fairly serious injury — especially for a player with a history of knee problems.