Ron Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin ‘where he needs to be’ with weight

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin looked overweight and slow during practice earlier this offseason, but apparently he has lost a few pounds leading up to training camp.

With the Panthers set to begin training camp on Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera says he does not anticipate Benjamin’s weight being an issue.

Ron Rivera says Kelvin Benjamin is "where he needs to be" in terms of weight. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) July 25, 2017

It’s unclear if that means Benjamin is “where he needs to be” at the moment or if he has gotten himself down to a proper playing weight, but either way it is positive news.

Back in May, Rivera admitted that Benjamin needed to lose some weight. The former Florida State star has had some issues with conditioning in the past, and a video that surfaced during OTAs made it look as though he was running with cement in his cleats.

The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Benjamin’s rookie deal, so he is signed through the 2018 season. He should continue to be Cam Newton’s favorite red zone target if he can stay in shape.