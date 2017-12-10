Kenny Britt’s agent rips Hue Jackson after Browns loss

It certainly seems as if Kenny Britt’s camp aren’t huge fans of Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson.

The Browns lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 28-21, having blown a two touchdown lead in the second half. This came in the same week the Browns — reportedly at Jackson’s insistence — cut Britt, a free agent bust.

Shortly after the game ended, Britt’s agent, Fadde Mikhail, took to Twitter with harsh criticisms of a coach that, given the circumstances, could only be Jackson.

Another L for a part time HC, Full time Beat Writer ! — FADDE™ (@fadde) December 10, 2017

Based on this criticism, an earlier tweet sent by Mikhail on Sunday also looked to be about Jackson.

Coaches that talk to media more than their players < — FADDE™ (@fadde) December 10, 2017

It’s hard to say if there are valid complaints about Jackson’s coaching style and communication, but between Britt’s lack of production and some reported off-field issues, Mikhail and Britt can’t really have a lot of complaints about the release. That’s especially true when you consider how much Cleveland invested in him.