Kenny Britt reportedly finalizing deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots are adding some depth at the wide receiver position for the stretch run.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Tuesday that the Patriots are finalizing a one-year deal with wide receiver Kenny Britt:

Source: the Patriots are close to a deal with former Browns WR Kenny Britt. He visited them today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2017

Britt, a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans back in 2009, has never lived up to his potential in the NFL. He had his first 1,000-yard season a year ago with the Los Angeles Rams and was able to parlay that into a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the Browns, but he appeared in just nine games with Cleveland before being waived. In addition to being a disappointment on the field for the Browns, Britt also reportedly had some off-field issues.

There’s no guarantee Britt will make his way onto New England’s active roster, but he could see some playing time if he’s in shape and can learn the playbook quickly. Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan has dealt with a shoulder injury for the past month, though he returned in Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. If nothing else, Britt should give the Pats some short-term depth.