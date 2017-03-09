Kenny Britt will reportedly sign with Browns

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to the framework of a deal with free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt.

According to ESPN’s Adam Caplan, the contract is worth more than $32 million over four years.

Barring a breakdown in negotiations, #Browns are expected to sign veteran WR Kenny Britt later today, source told ESPN. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2017

Once finalized with Browns, Britt's expected terms: 4 years, $32.5m, $17m gtd. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2017

Britt, 28, picked a great time to have the best season of his career last year. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his eight NFL seasons while hauling in a career-high 68 passes and five touchdowns.

With the Browns spending big money on a wide receiver, it’s fair to wonder if Terrelle Pryor is headed elsewhere. The former Ohio State star is reportedly looking to make more than $10 million per year, and several teams are interested in signing him.