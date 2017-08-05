Kenny Easley addresses race relations in HOF speech (Video)

Kenny Easley used his Hall of Fame induction speech to deliver a message he feels very strongly about on a topic that has been at the forefront of the news cycles.

The treatment of African Americans by police has been a subject that has sparked protests and rallies across the country in recent years. Among those who want to race relations improve is Easley, who took the opportunity to say “Black lives do matter and all lives matter too” during his speech.

Kenny Easley: "Black lives do matter." pic.twitter.com/07LHGAFk0t — Sports Videos & GIFs (@Sports__GIF) August 5, 2017

Easley spent his entire seven-year career with the Seahawks as a safety. He made five Pro Bowl teams and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1984. Easley is also a member of the All-Decade team for the 1980s and retired with 32 career interceptions.