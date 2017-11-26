Kenny Stills talked trash to Tom Brady, thinks he got in his head

Tom Brady has grown accustomed to opposing players saying and doing everything they can to get in his head, and one member of the Miami Dolphins thinks he accomplished that on Sunday. Only, it wasn’t a defender.

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills spent an entire drive barking at Brady from the sideline during the second quarter. The series ended with Brady throwing just his third interception of the season.

Kenny Stills just took a victory lap after the Brady pick. He spent the entire drive yelling at Brady from the sideline. pic.twitter.com/OBVgHYWqBl — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) November 26, 2017

Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills seemed to keep up a running diatribe at Brady from the sidelines during the last drive. Brady reacted to Stills after being spilled hard. After Brady pick, Stills skipped along Miami sideline pointing at his head as if to indicate he got to Brady — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 26, 2017

Stills obviously did not think the result was a coincidence. After the game, which the New England Patriots won in convincing fashion, he indicated he believes Brady was bothered by the things he was saying.

“I just was hollering at him all game,” Stills said, via Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com. “We feel like if we can get in his head, that’s the best way to try and win this game. I was trying to do my part.

“I can’t say I was definitely in his head, but who knows? Any team, if you can rattle the quarterback you have an opportunity to win the game. We know if the defense can get to Tom and put hands on him, hit him a couple of times you have a higher percentage at winning the game. It’s the same with any quarterback. I was just talking a little trash and having a good time. I’m just playing football. Some people think it’s talking trash. To me it’s just ball.”

Stills said he spoke with Brady after the game and the two laughed about the trash talk, so there are obviously no hard feelings.

It’s true that Brady can be rattled if opposing defenders hit him early and often in games, but players of his caliber usually don’t need bulletin board material. Guys have tried saying a lot of crazy things to Brady over the years, and the future Hall of Famer has won a record five Super Bowls. That should tell you all you need to know.