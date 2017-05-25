Kevin White still battling injuries?

Kevin White has missed all but four games in his first two NFL seasons, and Chicago Bears fans are dreaming of the day their team’s former No. 7 overall pick will become a major contributor. Unfortunately, it sounds like White is still less than 100 percent healthy.

White was held out of practice on Tuesday, and the team has him listed with a left leg injury. As Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune notes, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon hinted that White practiced during Monday’s session, which was closed to the media. However, head coach John Fox would not commit to White returning at any point during OTAs.

It’s unclear if White tweaked something this week or if he is still experiencing discomfort from suffering a left fibular spiral fracture and ankle ligament damage last year, which forced him to miss 12 games. White missed all of his rookie season with a stress fracture in his left tibia.

Given his history, any injury for White — especially one that has to do with his left leg — is a cause for concern. We’ve already tabbed the former West Virginia star as one of our 10 best bets to break out in 2017, but he needs to prove he can stay healthy.