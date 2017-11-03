Kiko Alonso fined $9K for hit on Joe Flacco

Kiko Alonso may have avoided a suspension for his hit on Joe Flacco, but he did not avoid a fine.

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Miami Dolphins linebacker was fined $9,115 for his hit on Flacco last Thursday.

Kiko Alonso was fined $9,115 for the hit that concussed Joe Flacco. Fletcher Cox wasn't fined for the play that hurt Joe Staley. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2017

Alonso hit a scrambling Flacco in the head, leaving the Baltimore Ravens quarterback concussed and with a bloody ear. Flacco has been cleared to play in Week 9.

Alonso defended himself after the game for the hit, saying it was a bang-bang play. Flacco said this week that he felt Alonso could have avoided the hit.

Here’s a look at the play: