Kiko Alonso fined $9K for hit on Joe Flacco
Kiko Alonso may have avoided a suspension for his hit on Joe Flacco, but he did not avoid a fine.
USA Today’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Miami Dolphins linebacker was fined $9,115 for his hit on Flacco last Thursday.
Kiko Alonso was fined $9,115 for the hit that concussed Joe Flacco. Fletcher Cox wasn't fined for the play that hurt Joe Staley.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2017
Alonso hit a scrambling Flacco in the head, leaving the Baltimore Ravens quarterback concussed and with a bloody ear. Flacco has been cleared to play in Week 9.
Alonso defended himself after the game for the hit, saying it was a bang-bang play. Flacco said this week that he felt Alonso could have avoided the hit.
Here’s a look at the play:
Kiko Alonso hit on Joe Flacco has him out of the game and in concussion protocol #TNF #FinsUp #RavensFlock #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/AoJmLhIMLS
— Next Man Up (@spottingboard) October 27, 2017