Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for hit on Joe Flacco

by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Flacco hit

Kiko Alonso leveled Joe Flacco with a late hit in last Thursday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, but the linebacker is not going to be forced to sit out any games as a result.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters on Tuesday that the league has decided to not suspend Alonso for the play.

Alonso hit Flacco in the head and neck area as the quarterback was going into his slide, and his defense was that Flacco slid late. Here’s a video of the play:

Judging by the way he reacted to the hit, Ravens coach John Harbaugh probably won’t be happy with the league’s decision.

