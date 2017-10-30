Kiko Alonso texted Joe Flacco to apologize for hit

Kiko Alonso reached out to personally apologize to Joe Flacco for the hit that resulted in the Ravens quarterback sustaining a concussion.

During last Thursday’s game between the Ravens and Dolphins, Alonso hit Flacco as Flacco was in the process of sliding after scrambling with the football. The result was a vicious collision that put Flacco in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Following the play, Alonso got into it with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on sideline.

Alonso defended the hit after the game. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Alonso texted Flacco the next day to apologize.

A decision on a possible suspension for Alonso was expected on Monday. As of Monday evening, there was still word of any punishment.

Last month, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was suspended two games for his hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams that violated the NFL’s player safety rules. The league could certainly impose a penalty on Alonso for violation of the same rules.