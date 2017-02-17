Report: Kirk Cousins does not want to be with Redskins

Kirk Cousins’s long-term commitment to Washington may not be that solid.

According to Jason Reid of ESPN, “former Redskins officials” believe Cousins wans to ultimately leave the team, and would prefer to be franchise tagged to avoid a long-term commitment.

For the past couple of years, former Redskins officials who know Cousins have said he really doesn't want to be in Ashburn. He wants tag. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) February 16, 2017

Cousins has indicated that agreeing to a long-term deal is out of his hands, and he would play on the tag again. The stated reason was that he knew what he wanted and it was up to Washington to give it to him. If there’s truth to this, the real reason may be that he simply doesn’t see his long-term future in Washington, and is preparing to walk when he gets the chance.