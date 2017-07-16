Report: Kirk Cousins would talk long-term deal after season

Kirk Cousins looks fated to play out the 2017 season under the franchise tag — but doing so may not reportedly be the end of the road as far as the possibility of signing a long-term deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it is unlikely that the Washington Redskins quarterback will get a long-term deal done by Monday’s deadline, but he would be open to negotiating a new deal even after the season.

Kirk Cousins is not expected to sign a long-term deal by Monday’s deadline, but is open to doing deal with team after season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2017

By letting things get to that point, Washington takes the risk of Cousins getting close enough to free agency that he would want to explore his options. He’d likely get some hefty offers if he did hit the open market.