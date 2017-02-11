Ad Unit
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Kirk Cousins could get paid more than Andrew Luck

February 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins looks like he will be in line for a major pay day.

Cousins was franchise-tagged by Washington last season and had his second straight strong year. He followed up a 29-touchdown season in 2015 by throwing for 25 scores and nearly 5,000 yards in 2016.

Now he’s a free agent again and Washington has the option of franchise-tagging him again or signing him to a long-term deal. The franchise tag would pay him around $24 million in 2017. But if Washington decides to sign him long term, Cousins could cash in for an amount similar to what Andrew Luck was paid.

Luck signed a six-year, $140 million deal last year with the Colts. ESPN’s John Keim believes a deal Cousins signs with Washington could top that. A lot depends on the timing of a potential signing.

Derek Carr, Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford are other QBs in line for a new contract, meaning any of them could end up topping Luck’s deal to become the highest-paid quarterback in the game.

If Cousins signs a franchise tag after some of those quarterbacks sign a long-term deal, the amount he would get paid would also increase.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus