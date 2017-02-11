Kirk Cousins could get paid more than Andrew Luck

Kirk Cousins looks like he will be in line for a major pay day.

Cousins was franchise-tagged by Washington last season and had his second straight strong year. He followed up a 29-touchdown season in 2015 by throwing for 25 scores and nearly 5,000 yards in 2016.

Now he’s a free agent again and Washington has the option of franchise-tagging him again or signing him to a long-term deal. The franchise tag would pay him around $24 million in 2017. But if Washington decides to sign him long term, Cousins could cash in for an amount similar to what Andrew Luck was paid.

Luck signed a six-year, $140 million deal last year with the Colts. ESPN’s John Keim believes a deal Cousins signs with Washington could top that. A lot depends on the timing of a potential signing.

Derek Carr, Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford are other QBs in line for a new contract, meaning any of them could end up topping Luck’s deal to become the highest-paid quarterback in the game.

If Cousins signs a franchise tag after some of those quarterbacks sign a long-term deal, the amount he would get paid would also increase.