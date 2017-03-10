Report: Kirk Cousins refuses to work under Bruce Allen long-term

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly biding his time until he can join another team in free agency, and disagreements with his bosses likely have a lot to do with that.

A source close to Cousins told Chick Hernandez of CSNWashington.com that Cousins refuses to talk about a long-term contract in Washington as long as Bruce Allen remains in his current role as team president.

Source close to the Cousins camp tells me as long as Bruce Allen is team president , he will NOT negotiate a long term deal. #redskins — Chick Hernandez (@CHICKatCSN) March 10, 2017

It speaks to most of the players dislike the way Scot McCloughan situation was handled #redskins — Chick Hernandez (@CHICKatCSN) March 10, 2017

The level of dysfunction within Washington’s organization has reached an all-time high. Former general manager Scot McCloughan was fired this week, and some feel the team smeared him on the way out the door by publicly calling attention to his struggles with alcohol abuse.

If what Hernandez reported is accurate, Cousins is not the only player who is unhappy with Washington’s brass. We know the 28-year-old quarterback is hoping to be traded to a specific team, but that may have more to do with his dislike for Washington’s management than anything else.