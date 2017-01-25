Kirk Cousins says returning to Washington is ‘not in my hands’

Kirk Cousins wants to stay with the Washington Redskins, but he does not yet know if he will.

Speaking at the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, Cousins, who could become a free agent this offseason, said that his return to Washington was in the hands of the team’s front office, not his.

“I don’t know,” Cousins said Wednesday, via Conor Orr of NFL.com. “I think you have to have an open mind but ultimately it’s not in my hands in the sense that the team is going to make that decision and I’ll react accordingly.

“I’d love to have a crystal ball that tells me what I’m going to do next year and 50 years after that, but that’s not life. And that’s not life in this league. I’ll just take it a year at a time and trust in the Lord’s plan. Trust that he has a plan and whatever happens, he’s in control.”

If it’s any consolation to Cousins, the team obviously wants to keep him. It may require using the franchise tag, as Cousins seems lukewarm on a long-term deal unless it’s on his terms.