Kirk Cousins worried about setting precedent for other QBs with long-term deal

The Washington Redskins are definitely hoping that quarterback Kirk Cousins could be convinced to take a team-friendly deal, but he doesn’t sound inclined to do that.

In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Under Center on Monday, Cousins was asked to outline a few reasons he might refuse a team-friendly deal.

“There’s other quarterbacks that come after you and it would be almost a selfish move to hurt future quarterbacks who get in a position to have a contract,” Cousins explained, via Chris Lingebach of CBS DC. “And if you don’t take a deal that’s fair to you, then you’re also taking a deal that’s not fair to them and you’re setting them back as well. So there’s different reasons. You just do the best you can.”

Cousins did leave the door open to renegotiating in the future.

“And frankly, once you sign the contract, there’s no law saying you can’t re-negotiate,” Cousins continued. “If you signed a deal and you end up coming away from two seasons saying, ‘Hey, not only did we not win, but I think the reason is that I’m taking too much,’ then you can always talk about changing that, but I don’t see a need to do that on the front end.

“If you can win football games and play well and play at a high level still making a fair number, then why do you need to predetermine that and go down? I think for all those reasons, you want to find your value and then be able to play off of that accordingly.”

Quotes like this are probably little comfort to Washington brass, and also a reason why the franchise tag may well be in Cousins’s future for a second straight season.

