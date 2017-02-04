Kirk Cousins shoves referee during charity game

Kirk Cousins is a fiery guy when he plays football, and he may have gone a little too far during a charity game on Saturday.

Cousins participated in the “Celebrity Flag Football Challenge” in Katy, Texas on Saturday. He was the quarterback for “Team Cousins,” which lost to “Team Flutie,” quarterbacked by Doug Flutie.

Late in the game, Cousins was frustrated by a volunteer official’s inability to spot the ball quickly enough for his liking on a final drive and shoved the man:

Kirk Cousins angrily shoves volunteer official at charity flag football game: https://t.co/W8ObQ7p1Ku pic.twitter.com/m6fTXLo4jR — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2017

According to Deadspin, a witness says Cousins was legitimately upset and the push was not part of an act. The videos seem to back up that account.

Cousins tweeted after the contest that he had a “great time” playing in the game:

Maybe Cousins will end up apologizing for getting physical with that volunteer referee. We’ve seen the Washington quarterback get in the face of his GM in the past, so this sort of thing is not too surprising from him.