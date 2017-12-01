Kirk Cousins shrugs off heavy criticism from NFL Network

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was pilloried by NFL Network analysts on Thursday after his team’s 38-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s not sweating the criticism.

NFL Network’s postgame panel, which included two Hall of Famers in Marshall Faulk and Michael Irvin and former star receiver Steve Smith, blamed Cousins for the team’s loss, fairly or not. They used the game as reason to question whether Cousins deserved the big contract he is almost certain to get after the season, with Smith even questioning his leadership.

Cousins didn’t think much of the criticism, attributing it to people trying to stir up controversy for TV.

“I mean, I think those guys are gonna say what they want to say, and I honestly think that in today’s world, unfortunately, sometimes saying inflammatory things, you get rewarded for it whether there’s a lot of truth behind it or not,” Cousins said, via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. “So people can say what they want to say, and that’s fine. I’m sure it drives ratings. It helps [attract] viewership. So be it.”

Cousins has been facing quite a bit of criticism in recent weeks — understandably so, given the scrutiny he’s receiving over his next contract. This is probably the best attitude he can take toward it.