Kirk Cousins wants to spend entire career in Washington

An overwhelming majority of people feel that Kirk Cousins will be playing his final season in Washington this year, but the quarterback continues to say he hopes that will not be the case.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio sat down for an interview with Cousins this week, and he shared a teaser from the chat on Instagram Monday. Although he was not able to work out a long-term deal with Washington, Cousins told Paolantonio he wants to finish his career there.

“Sat down with Kirk Cousins. Told me despite playing under franchise tag, he wants to remain with Redskins his entire career,” Paolantonio wrote.

That is consistent with some comments Cousins recently made about his contract situation, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Even if Cousins does have plans to move on next offseason, there’s little chance he would be honest about that when he has a job to do for 2017.

Cousins will make nearly $24 million playing under the franchise tag this season, and Washington would have to pay him roughly $32 million guaranteed if they used it a third straight season in 2018. That is unlikely to happen, and there’s a growing sense that one team is prepared to make Cousins a monster offer. We would still bet on him finding a new home.