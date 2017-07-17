Report: Kirk Cousins to play under franchise tag again

Kirk Cousins is set to play under the franchise tag for a second consecutive season after he failed to agree to terms with Washington on a long-term contract extension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the “tone” of the discussions between Cousins and Washington improved in recent months, but ultimately the two sides could not agree on an average annual salary.

#Redskins made their best offer in May. Up from ~$20M/yr in previous offer, but less than $23.9M tag, really only added 1 guaranteed year. https://t.co/u08aJxnWYO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2017

Cousins will earn nearly $24 million guaranteed by playing under the franchise tag in 2017. He made $19 million playing under it last season, so he has no problem collecting a total of $43 million over two seasons and then hitting free agency. If he has another 4,000-plus yard passing season, Cousins will be setting himself up for a massive payday.

While one report indicated Cousins would be willing to discuss a deal with Washington next offseason, there’s growing sense of belief that a different NFL team is the favorite to sign him.