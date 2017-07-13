Report: Kirk Cousins, Washington both fine with franchise tag playing out

Kirk Cousins has just days remaining to reach an agreement on a long-term extension with Washington, and it is starting to seem like the most likely scenario is that he plays the 2017 season under the franchise tag.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is a “strong indication” no long-term deal will be reached and that both sides would be fine with that outcome.

Barring the unforeseen, there's a strong indication #Redskins QB Kirk Cousins will play his tag out, sources say. Both sides are OK with it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2017

Cousins earned nearly $20 million playing under the franchise tag in 2016, and he’ll get nearly $24 million this season if it happens again. Most reports have indicated he has made no progress in extension talks with Washington.

Despite criticism from one former Washington player this week, it could be Cousins that doesn’t want to sign the long-term extension. There have been rumblings that he wants to play for his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan, in San Francisco and could sign with the 49ers as a free agent next offseason.