Report: Kirk Cousins, Washington have made ‘no progress’ in contract talks

Kirk Cousins has until July 15 to work out a long-term extension with Washington, and it does not appear either side is in a rush to get a deal done with roughly one month remaining until that deadline.

In his weekly mailbag, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reported that there has been “no progress” made between Washington and Cousins toward a potential contract extension.

That doesn’t exactly come as a shock. The most interesting thing about the contract talks involving Cousins is that no one really seems to know for sure if he even wants to remain in Washington. If he plays under the franchise tag for a second consecutive season, Cousins will make just under $24 million guaranteed. He made around $20 million last season, so he might just want to hit free agency next year after pocketing $45 million, with at least that much coming in guaranteed money on his next deal.

Cousins recently hinted that he doesn’t expect any agreement to be reached long before the July 15 deadline. And if you believe reports like the one we heard about his relationship with Washington’s front office, you might be inclined to think an agreement isn’t coming at all.