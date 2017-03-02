Report: Kirk Cousins, Washington not close after discussing $20 million per year

Kirk Cousins has had discussions with Washington about a long-term contract since the team slapped him with the franchise tag for a second consecutive season, but the two sides are reportedly not close to a deal.

According to Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, Washington talked with Cousins this week about a deal potentially worth $20 million per year and not much progress was made.

#Redskins and Kirk Cousins's camp have met this week to discuss a long term deal, although the 2 sides aren't close to a deal, per sources. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) March 2, 2017

The #Redskins were discussing a long term deal with Kirk Cousins worth $20M per year, per source. Cousins's tag is worth about $24M in '17. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) March 2, 2017

While the franchise tag typically gives a team more control over a player, Cousins’ situation is somewhat unique. He already earned nearly $20 million while playing under the tag last season, and he will get a 20 percent raise over that salary this season if he plays under the tag once again. That means the worst-case scenario for Cousins — assuming good health — is that he hits the free agent market next offseason at age 29 having just pocketed roughly $44 million over the past two seasons.

Washington is dealing with some drama in its front office at the moment, and there have been rumblings that Cousins has his sights set on playing for another team. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term deal, it would not be shocking if Washington traded Cousins.