Kirk Cousins willing to play for Washington on franchise tag again

He won’t necessarily love it, but Kirk Cousins would play for the Washington Redskins on the franchise tag again if it came to that.

Cousins said Thursday that, while he wouldn’t commit firmly until it was actually on the table, he felt that he would sign and play on his franchise tag if it came to that.

“We will cross that bridge when we come to it, but I would probably do what I did last year,” Cousins told ESPN’s James Walker. “I will sign it and play with it. I’m not afraid.”

Cousins admitted, though, that it wouldn’t be an optimal solution, and a long-term contract would be better.

“It will be hard to have a lack of security at that point,” Cousins said.

Cousins has made clear that this isn’t really up to him. It sounds like Washington knows what he wants, and they can either give him a long-term offer he seeks, franchise tag him, or let him walk. The franchise tag may be the likeliest of those options.