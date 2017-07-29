Kobe Bryant visits Chargers on first day of camp in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers had their first official day in L.A. on Saturday, and were greeted by one of the city’s sports icons.

Kobe Bryant greeted the team on their first full day of activities, addressing the group as well after their move from San Diego.

First day of team activities in LA. Thanks to @kobebryant for swinging by #ChargersCamp! pic.twitter.com/8dMpqViWfk — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 29, 2017

Bryant has been quiet, but busy lately, with his numerous business ventures and most definitely not influencing Kyrie Irving. Perhaps his stamp of approval will be at least a little bit helpful for a Chargers team whose move to Los Angeles has been greeted with skepticism.