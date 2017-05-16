Kyle Kennedy confirms he had ‘close relationship’ with Aaron Hernandez

An inmate who is being housed at the same correctional facility where Aaron Hernandez committed suicide is convinced the former NFL star wrote a suicide note to him, and he wants police to deliver it to its rightful owner.

In a statement he released to Radar Online, Kyle Kennedy claimed he had a “close relationship” with Hernandez.

“I want to be clear that at no time have I seen a note addressed to me from my close friend Aaron Hernandez but I have reason to believe it was in fact intended for me,” Kennedy said. “It was the press that first reported that this letter was sent to me and as a result, my attorney, Larry Army Jr., has repeatedly requested a copy for us to review.”

Previous reports claimed Kennedy has Hernandez’s lover and that Hernandez left behind an expensive watch for his fellow inmate as a gift. Kennedy mentioned the watch and said he will address the rumors about his personal life in the future.

“The story about who this letter was sent to has changed several times, but based upon the close relationship that I had with Aaron, it is highly likely that it was in fact intended for me,” he told Radar. “I again renew my request to have the letter released to my attorney so we can put this issue to rest.

“In addition, my attorney has spoken at length about the watch that Aaron told me he was leaving to me as a gift. I have no further comment on that issue at this time. There has been a lot said about me and my personal life in recent weeks, some of it accurate and some of it not. I remain incarcerated at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley but at the appropriate time, I will address these issues and set the record straight.”

It’s unclear if the timing was a coincidence, but Kennedy’s statement came not long after an interview aired in which Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, addressed the reports about Aaron being gay.

Jenkins-Hernandez said her fiancee wrote three notes — one to her, one to the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, and one to Hernandez’s legal team.

A previous report claimed Hernandez’s sexual preference was part of the investigation into the murder of Odin Lloyd.