Kyle Shanahan: 49ers ‘don’t have a plan’ yet to start Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may still be waiting a bit to make his debut with the team.

While it had been widely assumed that Garoppolo would step in after the Niners’ Week 11 bye, C.J. Beathard’s strong performance against the New York Giants on Sunday may have thrown that plan out the window.

As for coach Kyle Shanahan, he is certainly making no public pronouncements about Garoppolo.

“That’s not my plan,” Shanahan said of bringing Garoppolo in after the bye, according to Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I don’t have a plan yet. There’s no way anything you guys hear reported could be accurate, because I just told you guys our plan.”

It sounds like reports like this are premature, then. Perhaps they weren’t, but after Beathard threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns againts the Giants, it would be pretty hard to bench him immediately.