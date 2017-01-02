Kyle Shanahan will reportedly interview with Broncos

Kyle Shanahan is arguably the hottest name on the NFL coaching market as some teams have already begun their offseason. But one job that just opened may have the most to offer, especially when you take family connections into consideration.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Shanahan.

An Elway-Shanahan connection again? Broncos have requested permission to interview Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Shanahan has reportedly agreed to the interview and will also meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars and St. Louis Rams. The Broncos are obviously the best of those three teams, as they have an elite defense and are just two years removed from winning a championship. Their offense needs a lot of work, but Shanahan is considered one of the best offensive minds in football.

And then there are the family ties. Shanahan’s father, Mike Shanahan, coached the Broncos from 1995 to 2008 and won two Super Bowls with the team. Shanahan’s quarterback was John Elway, who is now in charge of football operations in Denver. Based on what Mike said recently, perhaps the Broncos could add both Shanahans to the fold.

Based on the number of interested teams, it seems like a virtual certainty that Kyle Shanahan is going to be a head coach next season. Seeing him end up in Denver would be a great storyline.