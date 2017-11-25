Kyle Shanahan: 49ers comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo playing on franchise tag

The San Francisco 49ers still seem a bit unsure how they’re going to proceed with Jimmy Garoppolo, but they at least have a clue as to how they’re going to keep him around next season.

Though the 49ers have been reluctant to play Garoppolo in 2017, they are prepared to pay him upwards of $25 million next season by franchise tagging him, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

“He does not have to play (this season),” Shanahan told KNBR, via Eric Branch of SFGate. “It’s not that we’re coming to this deadline and we’ve got to decide our future, ours and his, for both sides. We’ve got six games left and we’re going to have next year, also. I know you have to franchise a quarterback to keep him, but quarterbacks are expensive. And that is not that big of a deal to us.”

Shanahan went as far as saying that the ability to franchise tag Garoppolo made the chance to trade for him even more appealing.

“That’s what’s cool about having something like (the franchise tag): Hey, alright, I would love to have a guy like that, especially for only a second-round pick. Definitely,” Shanahan said. “Do we have to make a decision this fast for the future in terms of a long-term deal and everything? No, you don’t. If you do, and it works out, and you feel great about it, that’s awesome. But if not, that’s why the rules are the way they are.”

For all the talk about Garoppolo getting a look this season, it just doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon. That said, he very clearly looks to be in their future plans.