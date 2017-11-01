Kyle Shanahan not promising Jimmy Garoppolo will play this season

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in a blockbuster trade with the New England Patriots on Monday night. Many people around the NFL are eager to see what Garoppolo can do, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t even guaranteeing that the former Patriots QB will play this season.

Garoppolo was introduced in a press conference on Wednesday, which is when Shanahan shared his surprising statement.

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: "I can't promise you that he will play this year." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 1, 2017

Garoppolo will only have been with the team for less than a week before the winless Niners host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He is not expected to start, but he is expected to be active for the game.

Either way, Shanahan is preaching a cautious approach with the seeming new franchise QB.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: "We didn’t bring Jimmy (Garoppolo) here to save our season. We brought him here to improve our organization." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2017

The big question surrounding Garoppolo will obviously be about when he will get his first start. The other question is what kind of contract the 49ers will sign him to.

It’s surprising to hear Shanahan say this. It usually takes quarterbacks a while to learn a new offense, but wouldn’t the 49ers be eager to try out their new player and see what he can do?