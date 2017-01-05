Kyle Shanahan reportedly most interested in Broncos job

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has a number of interviews lined up for head coaching positions, and you won’t be surprised to hear which job he is said to have the most interest in.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Wednesday that Shanahan is expected to be “pretty choosy” and will wait for the perfect situation before accepting a head coaching job. Rapoport’s colleague, Mike Garafolo, added that Shanahan’s top choice is the Denver Broncos.

“The word with people involved in coaching searches is that that’s the job Shanahan has his eyes on — going to Denver where his father coached,” Garafolo said.

Shanahan is the hottest name on the coaching market, and the Broncos make the most sense as a potential landing spot. In addition to his father, Mike, having won two Super Bowls with the team (with current Broncos president of football operations John Elway as his quarterback), Denver offers a great situation. The Broncos are just two years removed from winning a championship, and they have an elite defense. Their offense struggled this season, but offense is Shanahan’s specialty.

Shanahan has a history of developing quarterbacks, and there’s no better example of that than the career year MVP candidate Matt Ryan had in 2016. While we have heard another assistant coach is the front-runner for the Broncos job, it would not be a surprise if Shanahan ultimately ends up in Denver.