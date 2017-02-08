Ad Unit
Report: Kyle Shanahan intends to be his own offensive coordinator

February 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan made his name as an offensive coordinator, and he’s going to continue in those duties now that he’s head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Shanahan will, with minimal assistance, serve as his own offensive coordinator in addition to his head coaching duties.

Shanahan won’t be the only head coach serving in such a capacity, but it’s still a rather unique arrangement. Shanahan is at the helm of a team for the first time, so it will be interesting to see if he’s a bit overwhelmed by his various responsibilities or if he can handle all that will be on his plate.


