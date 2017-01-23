Ladarius Green not considering retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green isn’t considering hanging up his pads after an injury-riddled 2016 campaign.

A day after the Steelers suffered a season-ending loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Green made it clear that his focus is on getting ready for next season.

“Frustrating season, but everybody has one. I hope it’s the only one I have,” the 26-year-old said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “I’m going to go train as soon as I get home, and hopefully next season works out a lot better.”

Green was limited to just six appearances in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2016, catching 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. He was reportedly suffering from headaches in training camp, a major concern considering his history of concussions dating back to his time with the San Diego Chargers. But Green denied those claims, saying that his bum ankle was the reason for his absence instead.

The former fourth-round pick didn’t suit up for any of the Steelers’ three postseason games this year, but at least he’ll be giving himself a chance to run it back next year like this teammate.

Image Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports