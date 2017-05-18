Ladarius Green released by Steelers after failed physical

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that they have released tight end Ladarius Green.

Green, who failed his physical, was a major signing for Pittsburgh last offseason. He ended up appearing in just six games due to injuries, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he earned just $6 million of the four-year, $20 million deal he signed.

The #Steelers have released TE Ladarius Green, who signed a 4-year, $20M contract in 2016. He earned $6M of it. Played in 6 games for PIT. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2017

Green showed some flashes of tremendous athleticism in four seasons with the San Diego Chargers before he signed with the Steelers. Many felt he was being held back by being the second tight end option behind Antonio Gates, but he caught just 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in his lone season in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, Green has a long history with concussions. One reporter says the Steelers did not look into it well enough before signing the 26-year-old. Here’s hoping he’s able to get healthy going forward.