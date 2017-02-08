Lady Gaga fires back at body shamers after Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga has heard some negative feedback about her appearance during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, and the Grammy Award-winning artist is not going to stand for it.

On Tuesday night, Gaga took to Instagram to call out the body shamers who criticized her figure after she changed into her second outfit on Sunday.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” the singer wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

Gaga put on quite the show, making some rumors about the performance that we thought sounded absolutely insane come true. She even managed to not take attention away from the game by sparking a political debate, which many expected her to do. Unfortunately, there’s no way to completely silence the trolls.