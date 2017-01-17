Lady Gaga wants to perform on stadium roof at Super Bowl

Lady Gaga is not your average performer, so it should come as no surprise that the six-time Grammy Award winner believes singing on a stage at the Super Bowl next month would be too boring.

According to Oli Coleman of Page Six, Gaga has come up with an “elaborate and somewhat dangerous” plan to sing on top of the roof at NRG Stadium in Houston. Of course, there is concern that there could be technical issues in addition to the obvious safety risks, but Gaga is said to be “pushing” to make it happen.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” a source with knowledge of the plan told Page Six.

Here’s more on the risky proposal:

Meanwhile, we’re told that perturbed pen pushers are working just as hard on the project. “Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy,” said the worried insider. A source close to the project says Gaga is hoping to do the stunt live during her halftime show performance, but other insiders worry that — if they can pull it off at all — the safer option might be doing the stunt as part of a pretaped commercial in the leadup to the game, “depending on what they actually figure out is doable.”

Gaga sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 last year (video here) and received great feedback, which is one of the reasons the NFL wanted her to do this year’s halftime show. We can only imagine the buzz she would create by literally performing from the roof of the stadium.