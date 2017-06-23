Lakers GM compares Lonzo Ball to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Following his selection as the 2nd overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, Lonzo Ball’s welcome to the Los Angeles Lakers has been as animated as expected.

It began with his father’s interviews at the NBA Draft, where he guaranteed a playoff berth for the Lakers next season. It continued at today’s press conference, where Magic Johnson called Ball the “new face of the Lakers” and suggested Ball could one day see his jersey retired in Los Angeles.

Newly minted Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was also very complimentary of Ball, choosing to compare him to NFL greats Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady:

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he doesn’t like hyperbole, then mentions Lonzo’s passing in same breath as Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers. Full quote: pic.twitter.com/2yAjhnzQIW — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 23, 2017

Rodgers and Brady have both led their teams to championships, a tall task for Ball and the downtrodden Lakers. Ball, a 19 year old point guard, joins a Lakers team that finished 26-56 last season and has picked 2nd in the draft three consecutive years.

