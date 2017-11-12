Landon Collins: Ben McAdoo ‘needs to be the coach next year’

Landon Collins appears to be one of the few people in the corner of New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo during a tough season.

After Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the previously winless 49ers, the Giants are now 1-8 on the season. New York was picked by some to challenge for the top of the NFC East Division. However, injuries and a string of poor performances have the team in last place.

Last week, head coach Ben McAdoo was ripped by players who said he has lost the locker room and run them into the ground. McAdoo later defended himself.

Sunday’s defeat will no doubt make McAdoo’s seat even hotter. He does have some support within the locker room, though. Landon Collins believes McAdoo should return as Giants coach next season.

Landon Collins with strong support for Ben McAdoo: “He needs to be the coach next year.” — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 13, 2017

In what has been a disaster of a season, Sunday’s loss to the Niners could very well be rock bottom for the Giants. Olivier Vernon called it “embarrassing.”

Olivier Vernon on losing to the 0-9 49ers and C.J. Beathard: “It’s embarrassing.” — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 13, 2017

At the end of the season, there could be changes made to the roster. It could be McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese who are shown the door. A safe bet would be against the organization standing pat and that could very well mean McAdoo won’t be the coach in 2018.