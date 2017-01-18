Landon Collins: Giants defensive backs turned down boat trip invite

The New York Giants’ defensive backs were not on the infamous Miami boat trip a week before the playoffs, but it turns out they could have been.

Safety Landon Collins confirmed Wednesday in an appearance on SportsCenter that the defensive backs could have been on the boat, but chose to do something else instead.

“We actually were invited. We decided not to go,” Collins said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Just we wanted — there’s a receivers group and there is [defensive backs] group — so it was like I’m going to go with my DBs. And we decided to do something different.”

Collins was coy, though, when asked what that something different was.

“I can’t say out loud,” he chuckled.

It was already made crystal clear that the DBs weren’t there. In a game in which the Giants gave up 38 points, much of the postgame talk centered around Odell Beckham and the receivers solely because of the boat trip, so it’s safe to say the defensive backs made the right call.