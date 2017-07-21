Landon Collins: Giants will ‘definitely’ topple Cowboys atop NFC East

New York Giants safety Landon Collins is feeling bullish about his team’s chances to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys as NFC East champions.

Collins started the dialogue last week, when he responded to a comment made by Dak Prescott about their own NFC East supremacy in an Instagram comment.

Landon was having none of it A post shared by New York Giants Offseason (@giantsdesigns) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Collins doubled down on Friday, saying the Giants are “definitely” going to knock Dallas off the top spot.

“I commented right underneath his picture. I said, ‘I highly doubt that,'” Collins said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “They do not control the [NFC] East. It’s over with. We’re going to have a run for it. I mean, they’re not going to win, I can tell you that much. We’re definitely going to take over.

“Coming from the program I can from, the team that I came from, the kind of player that I am, I’m not afraid to say any of those words. My team, my guys and our organization backs it up every time.”

Collins is a confident guy, and he hasn’t been afraid to take on the Cowboys in the past. The NFC East should be a lot of fun to watch in 2017.